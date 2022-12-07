Washington said that stability in relations with Russia will not come soon

ROME, December 6 – RIA Novosti. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed hope for a return to stability with Russia, but said it was unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“I hope that we will return to the stability that we had for decades after the Second World War. This does not mean that there were no problems. There are always problems, and no one wants to go back to the Cold War,” she said. speaking at the Luiss University of Rome.

Sherman is on a European tour, at the Italian stage of which she is scheduled to meet with the Italian Foreign Minister and the leadership of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

“Hopefully we can go back to where we can all talk to each other and work together again. But I don’t think that will happen any time soon,” the US Under Secretary of State said.