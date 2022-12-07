World

Washington said that stability in relations with Russia will not come soon

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ROME, December 6 – RIA Novosti. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed hope for a return to stability with Russia, but said it was unlikely to happen anytime soon.
“I hope that we will return to the stability that we had for decades after the Second World War. This does not mean that there were no problems. There are always problems, and no one wants to go back to the Cold War,” she said. speaking at the Luiss University of Rome.
Yesterday, 08:00

US Secretary of Defense reveals how he is not afraid of China

Sherman is on a European tour, at the Italian stage of which she is scheduled to meet with the Italian Foreign Minister and the leadership of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
“Hopefully we can go back to where we can all talk to each other and work together again. But I don’t think that will happen any time soon,” the US Under Secretary of State said.
December 3, 08:00

Macron in America deprived France of greatness

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US to host private briefing on Ukraine for senators

34 mins ago

Department of Commerce: US is overly dependent on goods from individual countries, including China

52 mins ago

Court sentences Argentine Vice President Kirchner to six years in prison

1 hour ago

Ex-FARC rebels kill six soldiers in southwestern Colombia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.