US to host private briefing on Ukraine for senators

WASHINGTON, December 6 – RIA Novosti. A private briefing on Ukraine will be held for US senators on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
“Tomorrow we will have a closed briefing for all senators on the latest developments in Ukraine,” he said at a press conference.
“I’m sure Senators will leave this briefing with a greater understanding of how critical it is to…not just fund government and keep our country moving and innovating, but making sure we’re providing our troops, veterans and allies with what they need,” the senator added. .
Schumer also noted that he, as the leader of the Democrats in the Senate and the leader of the Republican minority in the upper house of the US Congress, Mitch McConnell, agreed to work together on legislation to finance the work of the government.
The United States said that they do not encourage Kyiv to strike “outside of Ukraine”

