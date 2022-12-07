Department of Commerce: US is overly dependent on goods from individual countries, including China

WASHINGTON, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The US is overly dependent on goods from individual countries, a shortage of which could significantly destabilize US supply chains, US Department of Commerce chief Gina Raimondo said.

“Working on the supply chain disruption and the chip issue has opened my eyes to how vulnerable the United States is and how overly dependent on individual countries for specific goods, which greatly destabilizes our supply chains,” Raimondo told Foreign Policy magazine.

“At a certain moment, I realized how much we are dependent on China for certain types of goods,” the minister added.

Raimondo stressed that it is in the interests of US national security to reduce such dependency.

“We know where we are vulnerable. For example, in the US, we do not produce the most advanced chips in the world at all. So we will be successful if we achieve national security goals and produce the chips necessary to protect us and support the economy,” Raimondo concluded.