World

Court sentences Argentine Vice President Kirchner to six years in prison

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BUENOS AIRES, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The court of first instance sentenced the Vice-President of Argentina Cristina Kirchner in the case of corruption to six years in prison and deprived of the right to hold public office for life.
“To sentence Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years for fraud,” read the decision, which was read out by the judges investigating the case.
At the end of August, the prosecutor requested a sentence of 12 years in prison against Kirchner. She is accused of corruption during her tenure as president during infrastructure work in the province of Santa Cruz in favor of entrepreneur Lazaro Baez. In addition, the prosecutor demanded to deprive Kirchner of the right to hold public office for life.
Other defendants also received prison terms, including Baez himself and several ex-officials.
The Vice President has repeatedly declared her innocence. She previously called her trial a “firing squad.”
November 17, 17:18

The Embassy commented on the information about the detention of Russians in Argentina

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ex-FARC rebels kill six soldiers in southwestern Colombia

21 mins ago

The authorities of Moldova are losing the credibility of the population, expert said

37 mins ago

Judge finds two Trump firms guilty in tax fraud case

60 mins ago

US maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.