Ex-FARC rebels kill six soldiers in southwestern Colombia

MEXICO CITY, December 6 – RIA Novosti. Six members of the Colombian army were killed in an attack in the city of Buenos Aires in the department of Cauca, according to President Gustavo Petro, rebels from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC / FARC) are behind him.

“Private Jan Rodriguez, Gerson Mamian, Jonathan Ordoñez, Armando Velez, Alexandre Portocarrero and Yonny Isaac, all between the ages of 18 and 20, young people killed in the area. They were ambushed, that is, the attack was deliberately conceived. It was planned by the Jaime Martinez Column, which was part of the original FARC,” Petro said in a speech posted on social media by the presidential administration.

The area where the events took place is on the drug trafficking route from the Cordillera towards the Pacific Ocean. According to the president, the army does not intend to leave this area, and in the light of recent events, it will take new measures to combat crime here.

The politician also said that the dialogue about peace with the rebels is not due to the cessation of hostilities and at present only militants of another paramilitary structure, the National Liberation Army, are taking concrete steps in this direction.

Colombia has been in a state of armed conflict for more than half a century, during which time more than 262 thousand people have died, millions have left their homes. In the ranks of the RVSK, which were formed in 1966 from self-defense detachments of communist peasants, there were up to 20 thousand fighters. The authorities and the rebels negotiated peace for a long time, which ended with the signing of a peace agreement in 2016. After the demobilization of 13 thousand people, the Comunes political party was officially created on the basis of the FARC, but some people later returned to guerrilla activities and drug trafficking.