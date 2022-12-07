CHISINAU, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The credibility of the current authorities in Moldova is fading due to the lack of tangible and understandable achievements, the country is heading into an economic abyss, this opinion was expressed to RIA Novosti by the chairman of the Public Council of Moldova, the head of the expert club “Strategy of Moldova” Vyacheslav Perzhu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Institute of Marketing and Research IMAS were presented in Chisinau. The study showed that in six months the number of people dissatisfied with the policy of the Moldovan authorities has grown to 65%. At the same time, 23% of respondents said that they were completely dissatisfied with their lives, 27% answered that they were dissatisfied, satisfied and very satisfied – 21% and 4%, respectively.

“The people of Moldova are tired of the constant political squabbles and the lack of real progress. People see that in recent years the country has been sliding into an economic abyss. There is a feeling that ordinary citizens of the country and Moldovan politicians who are in power live in different worlds,” said Perju commenting on survey data.

He stressed that official Chisinau “has reached a dead end, having chosen a course exclusively towards the West,” which also led to a weakening of the country’s economy and the growth of disillusioned citizens.”

“It is absolutely clear that in order to improve the living standards of citizens, it is important to strengthen the economy of your country, and this, first of all, is to expand sales markets for Moldovan goods and obtain energy resources at low prices. Of course, we are talking about the development of good cooperation with Russia and other EAEU countries. After all, the Eurasian Economic Union ranks first in terms of the size of the territory that its members cover – more than 20 million square kilometers. Just the solution of these two above-mentioned tasks can radically change the state of the country’s economy for the better and, accordingly, lead to a significant increase in the standard of living of citizens” Perju said.

The results of the IMAS poll also showed that more than 60% of Moldovans believe that Chisinau should have close relations with Moscow. The survey was conducted from November 10 to November 29, 1100 people from 90 settlements took part in it, the error is 3

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly stated that since February, relations with Moscow have been practically frozen and are maintained only at the level of diplomatic missions.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integration economic association that has been operating since January 1, 2015. The members of the union are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Moldova has been an observer to the EAEU since May 2018. In 2020, at a meeting of the leaders of the EAEU countries, it was decided to grant observer status in the integration association to Cuba and Uzbekistan.