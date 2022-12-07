Judge finds two Trump firms guilty in tax fraud case

WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. A Manhattan jury found two companies owned by former US President Donald Trump guilty of tax fraud and falsifying business records, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to his data, the court decided that Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were implicated in a 15-year-old scheme to defraud the US tax authorities. Both companies were found guilty of all charges against them.

The owner of these firms and the former head of state, as well as his relatives, are not involved in this case, and no charges have been brought against them, the channel clarifies.