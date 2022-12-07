World

Judge finds two Trump firms guilty in tax fraud case

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. A Manhattan jury found two companies owned by former US President Donald Trump guilty of tax fraud and falsifying business records, CNN reported on Tuesday.
According to his data, the court decided that Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were implicated in a 15-year-old scheme to defraud the US tax authorities. Both companies were found guilty of all charges against them.
The owner of these firms and the former head of state, as well as his relatives, are not involved in this case, and no charges have been brought against them, the channel clarifies.
November 27, 23:40

Trump accuses US Justice Department of corruption

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

39 mins ago

US will increase military presence in Australia, says Pentagon chief

56 mins ago

The United States said that they do not interfere with Ukraine’s development of long-range weapons

1 hour ago

Telegraph Readers Reveal “Putin’s Puppets” in the West

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.