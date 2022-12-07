US maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The US administration maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine after the renewal of Congress and sees no sign of change in that direction, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Tuesday.

“Our efforts to support Ukraine so far have enjoyed very strong bipartisan support (in Congress). I see no signs that it has disappeared,” Blinken said during a joint conference with the Pentagon chief, as well as the heads of defense and diplomatic agencies of Australia .