World

US maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 32 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The US administration maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine after the renewal of Congress and sees no sign of change in that direction, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Tuesday.
“Our efforts to support Ukraine so far have enjoyed very strong bipartisan support (in Congress). I see no signs that it has disappeared,” Blinken said during a joint conference with the Pentagon chief, as well as the heads of defense and diplomatic agencies of Australia .
Yesterday, 23:43

US to host private briefing on Ukraine for senators

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 32 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Judge finds two Trump firms guilty in tax fraud case

10 mins ago

US will increase military presence in Australia, says Pentagon chief

49 mins ago

The United States said that they do not interfere with Ukraine’s development of long-range weapons

1 hour ago

Telegraph Readers Reveal “Putin’s Puppets” in the West

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.