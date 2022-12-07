World

US will increase military presence in Australia, says Pentagon chief

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The United States intends to increase the rotational presence of its forces in Australia, said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.
“We will increase the rotational presence of US military forces in Australia,” he said during his speech.
According to Austin, this is about increasing the presence of bombers, fighters, as well as future rotations of the US Navy and Army. In addition, Austin said that the US and Australia have agreed to expand trilateral defense cooperation with Japan.
On Tuesday, Washington hosted talks between Pentagon chief and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Australian foreign and defense ministers.
00:41

US maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Judge finds two Trump firms guilty in tax fraud case

14 mins ago

US maintains bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

36 mins ago

The United States said that they do not interfere with Ukraine’s development of long-range weapons

1 hour ago

Telegraph Readers Reveal “Putin’s Puppets” in the West

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.