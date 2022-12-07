US will increase military presence in Australia, says Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The United States intends to increase the rotational presence of its forces in Australia, said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

“We will increase the rotational presence of US military forces in Australia,” he said during his speech.

According to Austin, this is about increasing the presence of bombers, fighters, as well as future rotations of the US Navy and Army. In addition, Austin said that the US and Australia have agreed to expand trilateral defense cooperation with Japan.

On Tuesday, Washington hosted talks between Pentagon chief and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Australian foreign and defense ministers.