WASHINGTON, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The United States is not preventing Ukraine from developing its own long-range strike capabilities, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters at a press conference in Washington.

“You asked if the US is working to stop Ukraine from developing its own long-range strike capabilities? The short answer is no,” he said.

Austin also added that the United States has already spent more than $19 billion on military assistance to Ukraine and “enlisted” allies and partners to support Kyiv.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s military special operation, the United States and its NATO allies continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.