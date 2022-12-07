MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Telegraph criticized an article by columnist Richard Kemp about the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense by Western countries.

Kemp in his article commented on the tendency of Western leaders to revise their views on the Ukrainian conflict. For example, he mentioned the speech of French President Emmanuel Macron in the United States, during which he called for guaranteeing the Kremlin’s security in the event of a cessation of hostilities, as well as Scholz’s statement about the need to restore relations with Moscow.

“The EU’s response to Russia’s actions should not be panic talk about concessions, but a momentary strengthening of Ukrainian air defense,” the observer said.

However, readers were skeptical about the author’s opinion.

“Excellent material. The EU, Germany and France are Putin’s puppets, they cannot be called reliable allies within NATO,” wrote Peter KE.

“The Germans are freezing, our industry is destroyed, and the US is getting richer by selling its LNG at exorbitant prices so that the Europeans can compensate for the loss of Russian gas. The German public and even perhaps the elite are convinced that this conflict is not about Ukraine, but about the determined desire of the US and Great Britain to maintain its dominant position on the world stage. If the Western elite does not change its position of its own free will – because no revolution will force it to do so – the whole world will be in great danger, “commented David Goldsby.

“NATO escalation is likely to lead to a third world war. However, everyone still says that it is necessary to damage Russia so that it does not threaten anyone. This strategy has already been tested many times before, and it led to disastrous consequences,” — said Ealing Ealing.

“Why does the behavior of France and Germany still surprise us?” asked P Bailey.

“Are you talking about a common EU foreign policy? Poland and the Baltics are constantly in conflict with Germany and France. A single European army? It will never be,” concluded Tom France.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

