Kirchner says she won’t run for president of Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, December 7 – RIA Novosti. Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Kirchner has said she does not intend to run for president next year and intends to retire from politics.

On Tuesday, a court sentenced Kirchner to six years in prison and banned her from holding public office for life in a corruption case. The prosecutor’s office asked for 12 years in prison for the vice president.

“I won’t be a candidate. The good news… On December 10, 2023, I will no longer be vice president, so you can order me to be sent to prison… I will not be a candidate for any office – not for the presidency, not for the post senator,” Kirchner said to prosecutors.

As explained to RIA Novosti by criminal lawyer Flavio Andres Garisoain, Kirchner will not be placed in prison, she has the right to appeal, this process can take years. Until the verdict is confirmed by higher authorities, the vice president has the presumption of innocence. In addition, she has immunity as vice president. Also, the sentence does not prevent her from being a candidate for the presidential election in 2023.