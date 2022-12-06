“Break out.” In the United States spoke about the scandal with Europe

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. There has been a serious disagreement between Washington and its European allies over economic policy that has resulted in a scandal, wrote Foreign Policy columnist Edward Alden.

“For several months, there was only quiet grumbling, but last week, discontent broke out. Thierry Breton, European Union Commissioner for the Internal Market, announced his withdrawal from meetings of the EU-US Council on Trade and Technology, a key coordinating body for transatlantic economic policy which will be held this week in Maryland,” the journalist said.

The article says that Breton called “maintaining the competitiveness of Europe’s industrial base” a priority.

According to the observer, the differences between the US and the EU have become especially aggravated against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. The author noted that natural gas prices in most EU countries are 10 times higher than American indicators, which put the European industry in an “extremely disadvantageous competitive position.”

December 4, 13:01 The EU urged to file a complaint against the United States in the WTO, media reported

“Each of Washington’s new measures tip the balance in favor of companies investing in the United States rather than Europe,” Alden said.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel.

Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages. Also, the US and EU countries are facing record inflation in decades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>