Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



China continued on Monday to eliminate some control measures for Covid-19 and simplify the scope of others, while its experts agree that the disease has evolved to the level of seasonal influenza.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China rejects US smuggling of Syrian oil

Tianhe, Panyu and Liwan counties in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong province, lifted all temporary control measures effective Nov. 30.

All areas except those designated as high risk are now classified as low risk or are subject to regular control measures.

#China today continued the elimination of some control measures for Covid-19 and simplifying the scope of others, while its experts agree that the disease has evolved to the level of seasonal influenza pic.twitter.com/O03oTTcngE

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 5, 2022

Starting Monday, Beijing residents who have passed more than two days since their last nucleic acid test will be able to take buses or the subway.

Similar policies on the use of public transport services have also been announced in other provinces and municipalities, such as Zhejiang province in east China and Shanghai and Tianjin in north China.

The cities of Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Taizhou and Ningbo in Zhejiang province announced on Sunday that regular nucleic acid tests would be canceled and residents could take them at will.

Nucleic acid testing will no longer be required, and the “health code” will remain normal for those purchasing antipyretic, cough-relieving, and dry, sore throat medications, medications that could be used to treat the symptoms of Covid-19.

East China’s Shandong Province on Monday canceled its “landing inspection” requirement for mandatory nucleic acid tests at traffic stations, ports and highway toll booths.

Tianhe, Haizhu and Liwan districts in Guangzhou have announced the reopening of closed and semi-closed restaurants, cinemas and other venues from Wednesday.

Many caterers have also resumed dine-in services, and some fitness and swimming centers have reopened as well.

The city of Zhengzhou in China’s central Henan province announced on Sunday that closed places such as game rooms, beauty salons and internet cafes could reopen with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures such as code scanning, testing of temperature, use of masks and verification of negative nucleic acid tests within 48 hours.

The government last week announced plans to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s, a condition for ending “zero Covid” measures that keep most visitors out of China and have disrupted global manufacturing and trade.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday stressed the importance of constantly optimizing the country’s response to Covid-19.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report