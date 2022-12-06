Sudanese coup leaders and opponents sign transition agreement | News

Report This Content

The ruling military forces in Sudan signed an agreement on Monday with the opposition coalition Forces for Freedom and Change with a view to implementing the return to constitutionality after the coup carried out last year.

The signing between the parties took place at the Republican Palace where mediator delegations from the United Nations Integrated Mission for Transition Assistance in Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development were present.

For his part, the UN special representative, Volker Perthes, stated that “today’s ceremony is the culmination of the continued efforts of the Sudanese parties over the past year to find a solution to the political crisis and restore constitutional order. ”.

The signed text stipulates the protocol for the formation of a civilian government headed by a prime minister during a transition period of two years for the subsequent call for elections.

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, pointed out that in the 2019 transition process there were differences due to “wrong” political practices that led to the coup, which he described as “a political mistake.”

In this sense, Dagalo pointed out that the agreement is “a preliminary and essential step to address political errors, address imbalances in the State and build a State of social justice, good governance, sustainable peace and democracy.”

The Trilateral Mechanism was in Juba last Thursday to help the political process in #Sudan moving forward. SRSG @volkerperthes used this opportunity to remind the close interconnection between transition to democracy and lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/80jHPhkbDk

— UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan (@UNITAMS)

December 4, 2022

In turn, he highlighted the need for the Army to be a separate entity from politics while he emphasized the importance of the commitment of political forces in order to “avoid using the Army to obtain power, as has happened throughout the history”.

However, sectors of both the Army and the opposition have rejected the agreement and have called for continuing the demonstrations, which could undermine the objectives proposed by the signatories.





