Unicef ​​alerts massive displacement of 37 million children | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned this Monday that nearly 37 million boys and girls globally have been victims of massive displacement due to crises and armed conflicts, an unprecedented figure since World War II. World.

339 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2023

In its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Report for 2023, the international organization pointed out that more and more children are exposed to droughts and floods due to the effects of climate change; as well as the proliferation of conflicts, political instability, the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing migratory movements.

Likewise, he warned that more than 400 million minors live in conflict zones, while some 1,000 million face extreme vulnerability, especially in countries mired in armed conflicts.

We launched a ��to provide emergency aid to 110 million children in 155 countries.

Today we present our humanitarian action report with a historic call to support children affected by conflicts, disasters and climate crises. pic.twitter.com/mYmDLr32Il

— UNICEF Spain (@unicef_es)

December 5, 2022

” The climate change crisis already significantly affects thousands of children around the world, for example the drought in the Horn of Africa and the floods in Pakistan, all of which combined have led to almost 37 million children being been displaced, the highest number in recent decades,” said the executive director of UNICEF Spain, José María Vera.

In this sense, the entity made a call to raise 10,300 million dollars to be able to provide aid to millions of children and reinforce urgent humanitarian action in an appeal focused on saving lives.

In 2023 we want to reach:

��8.2 million children treated for severe acute malnutrition

��28 million children vaccinated against measles

��63.7 million people with access to water

��23.5 million children with access to mental health pic.twitter.com/QtGhyAvxMQ

— UNICEF Spain (@unicef_es)

December 5, 2022

“We are aware that what we are doing is not enough, more is needed because it is an unprecedented situation that leads us to have to redouble our efforts in places like Afghanistan or Ukraine, but also in forgotten areas that have the biggest gaps in their financing” Vera emphasized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

