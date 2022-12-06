President Putin inspects reopening of the Crimean bridge | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected the Crimean bridge on Monday after the reopening of traffic after the car bomb attack that took place last October.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan sign joint statement

The head of the Kremlin, who was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnulin, drove the vehicle on the right side of the bridge while stating that “the left side of the bridge, as I understand it, is in working order, but it still needs to be completed.” ”.

In this sense, the president pointed out that the left side has to be perfect while he held a meeting with the workers who participate in the repairs.

At the same time, the head of state stressed the importance of a land route to Crimea that connects with the new Russian regions in the face of the possibility of a Ukrainian attack.

The Kerch Bridge, inaugurated in 2018 by the Russian president after the annexation of the peninsula the previous year, is one of the most important structures for the sake of connecting this territory with mainland Russia.

On October 8, a truck with explosives was detonated, which caused the fire of seven fuel tanks on a train bound for Crimea while three deaths were reported.

After the terrorist attack, Putin accused the special services of kyiv as responsible, meanwhile, stressed that the objective of these attacks is the destruction of Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report