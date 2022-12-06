Report two injured in shooting near school in Boston, USA | News

At least two people were injured in a shooting on Monday near an elementary school and a community center in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, United States.

According to information provided by the Boston Police Department, both victims are male, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The entity told the local press that the shooting began at 3:08 p.m. (local time) near the Joseph Lee School and the Perkins Community Center, which are located at the same address.

Before the incident, the school was closed preventively, and the authorities assure that the investigation is still active.

So far, the motive for the shooting or if anyone is in custody as a result of it is unknown.

Local media reported that around 5:23 p.m. (local time) officers also responded to a nearby stabbing on Kingsdale Avenue.

Authorities confirmed that that victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital, though it’s unclear if the scenes are connected.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



