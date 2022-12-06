Unicef ​​calls for emergency funding for affected children | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) revealed on Monday a large emergency amount needed to finance actions in favor of 110,000,000 children affected by conflicts, catastrophes, pandemics and climate crises in much of the world.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Unicef ​​alerts massive displacement of 37 million children

Through a statement, the organization called to invest 10,300,000,000 dollars in the assistance of some 173,000,000 people, mostly children, to alleviate the humanitarian crisis of various kinds faced by 155 countries.

“Today there are more children in need of humanitarian assistance than at any time in recent history,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

The senior official stressed the importance of having the right support to reach children through decisive and timely humanitarian action.

“Around the world, these children are facing a deadly mix of crises ranging from conflict and displacement to infectious disease outbreaks and rising rates of malnutrition,” she added.

Furthermore, Russell asserted, climate change is exacerbating these crises and triggering new ones.

Among the arguments presented by Unicef ​​for such a request is the considerable increase in people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, above the 274 million recorded at the beginning of 2022.

“Today there are more children in need of humanitarian assistance than at any other time in recent history” @unicefchief.

These children face crises ranging from conflict and displacement to outbreaks of infectious disease and malnutrition.

— UNICEF in Spanish (@UNICEFenEspanol)

December 5, 2022

As the main causes, they expose war conflicts, food insecurity, famine forecasts caused by extreme weather, disastrous floods, the growing inflation suffered by several countries and the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, “the resurgence of outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and measles pose an added danger to children living in emergency situations.”

According to the organization, the main financing needs for 2023 will be in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the response to emigrants, the Syrian refugee crisis, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, in the African Horn.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

