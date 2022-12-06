Bomb attack leaves at least seven dead in Afghanistan | News

At least six people were killed and seven wounded in a bombing attack in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The police spokesman for the city of Mazar-i-Sharif indicated that the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in a car, which detonated by a vehicle carrying officials from the Department of Petroleum Resources.

The authorities informed that for the moment no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Seven people were killed and six more received injuries in today’s morning bombing in Mazar-i-Sharif city of Balkh province. No group claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

— Mansoor Faizy (@Mansoorfaizy001)

December 6, 2022

Since the Taliban came to power in August last year, the Islamic State of Khorasan, the Afghan branch of the terrorist group, has emerged as the main threat to the country’s stability.

Despite the Taliban claiming to have improved security in the country, there have been numerous bombings and attacks, many claimed by the local IS group.

The Afghan government has carried out operations in various parts of the country in an attempt to dismantle the jihadist group and materialize the security promises they have made since they came to power.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



