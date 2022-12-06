Impact of the Monroe Doctrine in Latin America and the Caribbean | News

Report This Content

Under the slogan of “America for the Americans”, the Monroe Doctrine, formulated by the United States (USA) almost two hundred years ago, is still valid and is frequently expressed in interventionist actions in Latin America.

Let it be understood once and for all: America of the Americans

In 1823, under the assumption of a possible European intervention in the young Latin American republics, the dogma was formulated that during the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt (20th century), which ratified that the North American country would fulfill the role of “police of the region”, one of the principles that underpin its imperialist ambitions.

The so-called “Roosevelt Corollary”, announced on December 6, 1904, gave the US government the power to intervene in Latin America and the Caribbean in case it perceived that the situation in a country could deteriorate to the point of causing disputes with extracontinental powers, especially European ones.

“All this country wants is to see its neighbors stable, organized and prosperous. […] but chronic misbehaviors […] require the intervention of some civilized nation, and in the Western Hemisphere the United States’ adherence to the Monroe Doctrine compels us […] to exercise international police power”, said the then president.

Thereafter, it would be invoked repeatedly when US rights or property “could be in jeopardy” in any Latin American or Caribbean country. Military intervention in the internal affairs of the “disturbed” nation, with the presumed objective of restoring order and security of the rights and assets of citizens and companies, would be a common action.

Only in the first decades of the last century, the Dominican Republic (1904 and 1916), Cuba (1906), Nicaragua (1909, 1912 and 1926) and Haiti (1915) were victims of this practice.

Over the years, the US modified its tactics and went from armed interventions to coups d’état, with which it ensured the installation of governments in line with its policy in the region, without its role in these processes being compromised. manifest.

Coups d’état such as those carried out in Cuba (1952), Guatemala (1954), Brazil (1964), Chile (1973), Argentina (1976), Granada (1983), Panama (1989) and even support for the failed attempt against Hugo Chávez in Venezuela (2002), the deposition of then Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide (2004) and the overthrow of Manuel Zelaya in Honduras (2009), just to mention a few, bear the stamp of US intentions in the region.

In the last decade the area has not lost strategic importance for Washington and its hegemonic interests. As recently as February 2018, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asserted that the Doctrine “is as relevant today as the day it was written.”

Tillerson then said of China’s growing role in the region that “Latin America does not need a new imperial power that only seeks to benefit its own people.”

Shortly before, former White House national security adviser, John Bolton, said that “Russian interference in Latin America could inspire Trump to reaffirm the Monroe Doctrine,” another manifestation of the animosity of the Eurasian country’s rapprochement with the continent, which it goes back to the rejection of the close relations between Cuba and the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Some Latin American and Caribbean countries have strengthened cooperative relations with the area in recent years, causing US businessmen to find counterparts whose relations with the continent are carried out within the norms of international law and are more advantageous.

Bolton assured that “we have made it very clear that the Monroe Doctrine is in force in this administration”, however, the reason he gave for this, “to have a completely democratic hemisphere”, a catalyst for slander against dissimilar governments, is just an excuse.

Even US media such as The Wall Street Journal have developed arguments regarding interference in the Venezuelan crisis as a new Washington strategy aimed at expelling other powers from the region.

In this way, actions such as Trump’s support for the self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, the intensification of economic sanctions and security measures against Cuba and the demonization of the Nicaraguan government, are clear samples of the White House’s stratagems. to promote and expand its presence in Latin America.

The way of interpreting it varies, but the dogma is still valid in US politics, the Monroe Doctrine will continue to promote an America for (North) Americans, and will fight to keep extracontinental powers out of the region, not just because of the fear of an alleged invasion, but with the goal of weakening the ties of cooperation and trade and continuing to monopolize the area that they have always considered their backyard.

To this day, the Joe Biden administration has not undone the words of “updating” the Monroe Doctrine by his predecessor.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



