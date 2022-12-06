North Korea responds to maneuvers with shots in the Sea of ​​Japan | News

The General Staff of the North Korean Army ordered to open artillery fire on Tuesday towards the Sea of ​​Japan to respond to joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the common border.

According to a note from the Korean People’s Army (KPA) and published by the KCNA agency, the North Korean army detected multiple artillery shots from reactive rocket launchers and parabolic firing cannons in the immediate areas of the front around 9:15 local time (0H15 UTC). and they decreed the emergency standby alarm for combat.

“We have immediately ordered the front-line artillery units to launch artillery fire into the sea to send a strong warning,” the statement explained, with the intention of persuading the South to immediately stop the war exercises.

army of #Korea The North warned that it ordered artillery fire to respond to the exercises with live fire that South Korea and the US are carrying out today, as already happened the day before. pic.twitter.com/ZmmlsN0hhx

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 6, 2022

“The enemy party must stop right now its provocative military actions in the vicinity of the front,” the note concludes.

During the current week, US and South Korean troops are conducting live-fire exercises in the South Korean border county of Cheorwon, some 70 kilometers northeast of Seoul.

Regarding the context, several media outlets published the day before that Pyongyang fired some 130 artillery shells towards the maritime border, and tensions continue on the Asian peninsula.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



