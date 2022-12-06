World

The Russian Foreign Ministry will receive the head of the IAEA to discuss the activities of the organization

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Moscow is aware of the desire of the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, to visit Russia again, the Russian Foreign Ministry is determined to accept him, there are no specific agreements on the timing of the visit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti.
“We are aware of Grossi’s desire to visit Russia again, and we are determined to receive him to discuss a wide range of issues related to the activities of the IAEA,” she said.
At the same time, Zakharova noted that “however, there are no concrete agreements on the timing of such a visit.”
The head of the IAEA called the withdrawal of weapons from the ZNPP part of the agreement with Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

