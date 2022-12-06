World

Russia considers it necessary to investigate the massacre of residents in the DRC

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Moscow strongly condemns the massacre of civilians by illegal armed groups (IAF) in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and is convinced that a thorough investigation of the incident is necessary, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“We strongly condemn this barbaric act of violence and offer our sincere condolences to the friendly Congolese people. We are convinced that the brutal extermination of civilians must be thoroughly investigated, and the monsters who committed it must be severely punished. The events in Kishish once again confirm the presence of numerous security problems in the east of the DRC , raise the question of the need to take additional steps aimed at curbing the criminal activities of illegal armed groups, as well as improving the humanitarian and socio-economic situation of the population,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
UN peacekeepers open fire on DRC-Uganda border

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

