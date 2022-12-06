Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia positively assessed the position of the Arab countries on Ukraine

CAIRO, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Russia appreciates the balanced position of the Arab countries on the crisis in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on the air of the RT TV channel.

Earlier, Arab diplomats have repeatedly declared the neutrality of the countries of the region in relation to the crisis in Ukraine. In particular, in the final statement of the Arab League (LAS) summit held in Algiers in November, the leaders of the Arab world declared their adherence to the principle of neutrality and the all-Arab position on the conflict in Ukraine.

“We appreciate such a balanced joint Arab position (on Ukraine). In addition to these statements, steps were taken by our Arab partners and friends,” Bogdanov said, recalling the creation of a contact group on the crisis in Ukraine in the Arab League.

The contact group, established in March this year, includes the foreign ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, as well as the secretary general of the regional organization.