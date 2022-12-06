World

“Thank God.” Poland attacked Germany with new demands

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Berlin must pay Warsaw for war crimes committed on the territory of Poland during the Second World War, writes the newspaper Do Rzeczy, citing the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczynski. His words were quoted by the newspaper Do Rzeczy.
“If Germany had been treated as planned, <…> today it would be a very poor and much less populated country. They were pitied. May they thank God that this is the only way. They owe us – they have to pay,” the politician said during a meeting with residents of the city of Nova Sol.
Poland accused Ukraine of lying about “paid debt”

In his opinion, Germany was treated extremely condescendingly after all the monstrous crimes, humiliations and exploitation of those Poles who managed to survive.
According to the German news portal Tagesschau, the recently increased anti-German and anti-European rhetoric of the PiS leader is partly related to the parliamentary election campaign.
American intelligence officer spoke about Poland’s plan to annex part of Ukraine

Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. In early October, a corresponding note was sent to the FRG through the Foreign Ministry.
The German authorities have repeatedly stated that they have already paid fairly large reparations to Warsaw, and there are no grounds to question Poland’s unauthorized refusal of payments in 1953.
Following the example of Great Britain. When will Poland leave the EU?

