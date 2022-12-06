World

Sappers did not find explosives on a rocket that fell in Moldova

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






CHISINAU, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Sappers examined the hull and fragments of a rocket that fell near the city of Briceni in Moldova, no explosives were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that the border service found a fallen rocket near the city of Briceni in the north of the republic, its identity was not specified. The Ministry of Defense noted that, according to preliminary data, we are talking about the wreckage.
Yesterday, 20:40

The President of Moldova did not comment on the fall of the rocket in the north of the country

“According to the results of investigations and specialized technical checks of the Bombtech company, in the event of an incident near the city of Briceni, the risks of an explosion were excluded. The sappers examined the rocket body and 4 other elements of it found in different areas, and came to the conclusion that the explosives at these facilities, subject to investigation, no,” the ministry’s Telegram channel reported.
The found objects were picked up and sent to the prosecutor’s office for combating organized crime and special cases. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the border police have stepped up patrols and increased the level of combat readiness in the regions of Briceni and Ocnita.
November 23, 17:40

Moldova summons Russian ambassador due to blackout

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia considers it necessary to investigate the massacre of residents in the DRC

13 mins ago

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia positively assessed the position of the Arab countries on Ukraine

31 mins ago

“Thank God.” Poland attacked Germany with new demands

53 mins ago

Terrorists carried out eight attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in a day

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.