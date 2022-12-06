Sappers did not find explosives on a rocket that fell in Moldova

CHISINAU, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Sappers examined the hull and fragments of a rocket that fell near the city of Briceni in Moldova, no explosives were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that the border service found a fallen rocket near the city of Briceni in the north of the republic, its identity was not specified. The Ministry of Defense noted that, according to preliminary data, we are talking about the wreckage.

Yesterday, 20:40 The President of Moldova did not comment on the fall of the rocket in the north of the country

“According to the results of investigations and specialized technical checks of the Bombtech company, in the event of an incident near the city of Briceni, the risks of an explosion were excluded. The sappers examined the rocket body and 4 other elements of it found in different areas, and came to the conclusion that the explosives at these facilities, subject to investigation, no,” the ministry’s Telegram channel reported.

The found objects were picked up and sent to the prosecutor’s office for combating organized crime and special cases. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the border police have stepped up patrols and increased the level of combat readiness in the regions of Briceni and Ocnita.