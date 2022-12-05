World

Terrorists carried out eight attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in a day

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* carried out eight attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in a day, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, said.
“Over the past 24 hours, eight shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *. Five shellings in the province of Idlib, one shelling in the province of Latakia, and two shellings in the province of Hama,” Yegorov said on briefing
He also noted that the Turkish side refused to participate in joint patrolling of the territories under the pretext of adverse weather conditions.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Lavrentiev called false data on the indiscriminateness of strikes on Idlib

