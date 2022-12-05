Zelensky and Prime Minister of Montenegro signed an agreement on Ukraine’s membership in NATO

BELGRADE, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic signed a declaration on the Euro-Atlantic perspective of Kyiv via video link with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the press service of the Montenegrin government reported.

Earlier, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, together with eight leaders of Eastern European countries, expressed support for Kyiv’s application for NATO membership filed at the end of September. The Government of Montenegro announced that it would transfer 11% of its defense spending to Ukraine as a subsidy, which, according to the draft budget for 2023, will amount to about 67.3 million euros.

“Montenegro unequivocally supports Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity and its right to choose how it wants to live and which organizations to join,” Abazovich said after signing the document, the content of which was not disclosed.

The Montenegrin prime minister also pointed out that his country received the most Ukrainian refugees in the Western Balkans.

“At the moment, we have over 10 thousand Ukrainians, their number may increase during the winter months. In cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​we are working to help people come to Montenegro for rehabilitation,” the head of government said, the video was posted by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers .

Abazovich stressed that Kyiv can count on political, military and financial assistance from official Podgorica.