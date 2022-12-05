The Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova commented on the incident with the fallen rocket

CHISINAU, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The speaker of the Moldovan parliament, Igor Grosu, believes that it is necessary to wait for the final examination of the fallen rocket.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported that the border service found a fallen rocket near the city of Briceni in the north of the republic, its identity was not specified. The Ministry of Defense noted that, according to preliminary data, we are talking about the wreckage.

“We must wait for the final examination of this missile. If we look at the map, this place is very close to the border with Ukraine and this is serious, even if this (rocket) did not explode and now does not pose any danger …”, Grosu said on the air of the Chisinau TV channel Pro TV.

Official Chisinau does not specify the missile’s ownership, while Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said that “the authorities of the republic keep the situation under control.”

The Moldovan media and local Telegram channels are voicing the version that part of an anti-aircraft missile of the Ukrainian S-300 complex fell in Briceni. Military expert Alexei Leonkov expressed the same opinion to RIA Novosti, suggesting that the case is similar to the incident in Poland on November 15, when a rocket fell near the border with Ukraine.

Then two people died. Initially, there were speculations about Russian missiles. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda later said that he had no evidence that the fallen missile was Russian, “there is a high probability” that it belonged to the Ukrainian air defense. NATO voiced similar data. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day.