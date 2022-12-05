Mexican authorities will give the army and navy control of the airports in the south of the country

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 – RIA Novosti. Four civilian airports in the southeast of Mexico will come under the control of the Ministry of the Navy and the Ministry of Defense, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We have already made a decision, everything is ready in Campeche … I inform you that the Ciudad del Carmen airport will be managed by the navy, and Campeche by the Ministry of Defense,” the politician said during a press conference that took place during his visit to the state of Campeche.

The politician recalled the government’s plans to recreate the Mexicana de Aviación airline within the structure of the Ministry of Defense, which, among other things, will be engaged in the commercial operation of the presidential aircraft – this airline will take control of three air harbors.

“The new airline … plans to take over Chetumal, Palenque and Campeche airports,” López Obrador added.

The Mexicana de Aviación airline, according to the president, will be established before the end of 2023 and will be operated by the state-owned infrastructure company Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, which operates the Maya Train under construction, the new Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City AIFA and Tulum Airport.