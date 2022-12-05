M23 rebels kill 300 in eastern DR Congo

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. M23 rebels killed about 300 people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last week despite government truce M23 rebels killed about 300 people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last week despite government truce transmits Agence France-Presse with reference to the authorities of the country.

Earlier it was reported about the death of 122 people.

“We are talking about about 300 dead, who, as far as we know, were ordinary residents of the (village) Kishishe,” DRC Minister of Industry Julien Paluku said.

The dead are all civilians, and at least 17 of them are believed to be children, according to authorities.

According to DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyay, at the moment it is difficult to provide complete information about the dead, since the area “is under M23 occupation.”

France-Presse notes that the M23 movement has denied allegations of mass murder.

At the end of November, a mini-summit was held in the Angolan capital of Luanda, in which Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta took part. It was reported that during the negotiations, the parties reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the east of the DRC. The M23 rebels then stated that they were not present at the summit and were not related to the agreements developed at it.

In June, it was reported that the leaders of the countries of East Africa at the summit agreed on the creation of a regional force designed to end the conflict in the east of the DR Congo after the activation of the militants of the M23 movement there. Kinshasa accused Kigali of supporting the rebels, the Rwandan side denied any connection with the group.

The M23 movement, which is fighting for the interests of the ethnic Tutsi minority, dissolved itself in November 2013 after a heavy military defeat. However, in November 2021, the rebels again took up arms, accusing the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo of non-compliance with agreements that included the admission of disarmed M23 fighters into the army.