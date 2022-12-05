MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian Supreme Court could not see in the symbols * of the SS division “Galicia” belonging to Nazism, reports the publication “Strana.ua” with reference to the lawyer of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

“The Supreme Court has put an end to the lengthy legal epic initiated 5 years ago,” lawyer Vyacheslav Yakubenko said.

The publication notes that in 2020, the court of first instance in Ukraine declared illegal the actions of the Institute of National Remembrance, which refused to recognize the symbols of the division as falling under the ban on the use of Nazi symbols. That decision has now been overturned by the Supreme Court.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in April called Ukrainians who wear military uniforms with stripes of the SS division “Galicia” scum, and also said that people who sympathize with the Nazis should understand that Ukraine is a means for the West to achieve its goals.

The SS division “Galicia” was formed on April 28, 1943 and existed until the next summer, when the Red Army defeated it near the city of Brody in the vicinity of Lvov. The soldiers of the division committed war crimes against the civilian population, in particular, they took part in the destruction of the Polish village of Guta Penyatskaya, where more than 500 people were killed. The SS troops, which included the Galicia division, were recognized by the decision of the Nuremberg Tribunal as a criminal organization.

*This information is published for informational purposes only and is intended to condemn Nazism in all its forms and manifestations