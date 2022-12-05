Indonesia decrees maximum alert for the eruption of the Semeru volcano | News

Report This Content

Indonesian authorities raised the alert level to maximum after the Semeru volcano on the island of Java erupted on Sunday.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) raised its volcano alert level to the highest and residents of the two nearest towns have been evacuated from the region.

“We have also told all the people living around the volcano not to carry out any activities around the bank of the Besuk Kobokan river as it has the potential to flow hot clouds and lava,” the spokesman for the National Management Agency said. of the country, Abdul Muhari, in a written statement.

A total of 1,979 people, residents of 11 areas around the volcano, have been displaced so far due to worsening weather conditions and heavy rains throughout the day, which caused ash to begin falling in various areas of the town. of Lumajang.

A total of 51 people died after the eruption of the Semeru volcano on December 4, 2021.

Mount Semeru, which stands 3,676 meters above sea level, previously erupted in December 2020 and January this year.

Indonesia, an archipelago home to nearly 275 million people, lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area with several fault lines that make it prone to frequent volcanic activity and earthquakes.

A strong tremor struck the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday, sparking panic in a region where more than 320 people died in an earthquake last month.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



