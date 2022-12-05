OPEC and its allies decide to maintain cuts in crude oil production | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) agreed to maintain the oil production plan agreed at the October meeting, which establishes a cut in production of two million barrels per day.

CMIO.org in sequence:

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, and its ten partners, led by Russia, met this Sunday by videoconference.

In a statement, the energy and oil ministers of the 23 alliance countries agreed to continue with the reduction of their joint output by two million barrels per day (mbd), agreed on October 5.

In addition, “the participating countries reiterated their willingness to meet at any time and take immediate additional measures to address developments in the” oil market, as well as “support” its “balance” and “stability”, if necessary.

“The participating countries decided to reaffirm the decision of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC on April 12, 2020, supported in subsequent meetings (…) including that of October 5, 2022”, indicates the statement published after the summit. of ministers in Vienna.

The next meeting of the ministers responsible for OPEC+ was planned for June 4, 2023, although the opportunity to hold it earlier was maintained “to address market developments if necessary.”

We have successfully held our last OPEC+ meeting of this 2022. The decisions adopted unanimously, in addition to being necessary and pertinent, demonstrate the cohesion and strategic vision of the countries that are part of the Declaration of Cooperation. VENEZUELA ���� pic.twitter.com/u6g2aXpF87

—Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV)

December 4, 2022

In their final statement, the ministers stressed that the controversial supply reduction that came into force on November 1 “was driven purely by market considerations.”

“In hindsight, market participants recognized it as the necessary and correct measure to stabilize world oil markets,” they added.

Russia, the world‘s second-biggest oil producer, has been able to redirect much of the oil it once sent to Europe — but not all — to India, China and Türkiye.

For his part, the Venezuelan Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, wrote on his Twitter account: “We have successfully held our last OPEC + meeting of this 2022. The decisions adopted unanimously, in addition to being necessary and relevant, demonstrate the cohesion and strategic vision of the countries that are part of the Declaration of Cooperation”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report