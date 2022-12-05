Ukraine prepares a false flag attack to accuse Russia | News

Report This Content

Ukraine is preparing a false flag attack, organized by the British special services, to prevent Moscow from exporting ammonia again through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline, a military diplomatic source has reported.

Thus, kyiv seeks to frustrate the initiative of the United Nations (UN) that asks to resume the export of Russian fertilizers.

According to the information obtained, the plan consists of detonating the ammonia storage vaults at the OPZ plant, near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, as well as the infrastructure of an ammonia transshipment ship, and presenting it as a Russian missile attack.

.

The main objective, as in the Nord Stream sabotage, is to deprive Russia of the possibility of supplying ammonia to other nations and mainly developing countries, the source said.

On the other hand, according to the officer of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, Andriy Marochko, in the settlements temporarily controlled by Ukrainian troops, intelligence recorded the work of an armed group of people equipped with photographic and video equipment. as well as satellite communications.

Specialists of the Center for Information and Psychological Operations (CIPSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are preparing staged materials to discredit the Russian military, he said.

“Under the guise of journalists, they are asking the local population about the (alleged) atrocities of the Russian army and the places of spontaneous burials of the civilian population,” he said.

“When the so-called journalists got into a tinted minibus, the locals saw in it a man dressed in a Russian-style uniform,” he added.

“All of the above and a number of other information give reason to believe that CIPSO is preparing a series of materials discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, with subsequent promotion in the information space,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



