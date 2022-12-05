Moroccans protest against inflation and poverty | News

Report This Content

Thousands of people participated this Sunday in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in a march organized by left-wing groups and unions against the government’s economic policy, price increases, inflation and poverty.

The march, which was joined by around 3,000 people, went through the central arteries of Rabat and crossed in front of the Parliament building. According to the press, the deterioration of social services such as health, education and transportation was denounced.

In addition, the demonstrators rejected the arrests and trials against people who oppose the economic policy of the Government headed by President Aziz Ajanuch, whose resignation was demanded.

The protest was called by the Moroccan Social Front (FSM), which brings together leftist parties, trade unions and human rights organizations.

Among its organizers are the Democratic Confederation of Labor and other unions, the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, and groups of education officials or the disabled, among others.

The national coordinator of the WSF, Younès Ferachine, told local media that the participants in the march protested “against a government that represents the marriage between money and power, and that supports monopoly capitalism.”

Media reports indicate that inflation in this North African country rose last October to 7.1 percent annually. Regarding food and transportation, prices increased by 10 and 12 percent, respectively.

Experts consider that the nation registered levels of poverty and vulnerability as in 2014, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent crisis generated by the conflict in Eastern Europe.

