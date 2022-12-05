Iran denounces US and other countries’ support for riots | News

Report This Content

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, confirmed this Sunday in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, that the United States (USA) and other Western countries encouraged the recent riots that took place in his country.

Iran begins construction of new Khuzestan nuclear power plant

During a meeting with the Serbian Foreign Minister, Ivica Dacic, the head of Iranian diplomacy stated that through interference and a hybrid war these nations “sought to create chaos in Iran.”

“We will not allow anyone to incite riots and terrorism in our country,” he stressed. Likewise, he affirmed that the Persian nation came out proud of this orchestrated war against them.

He added that one of the objectives of the White House is to force Tehran to make big concessions at the negotiating table taking place in the Austrian capital, Vienna, to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement, called the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action (PIAC). .

In this regard, he recalled that “only a lasting agreement, capable of safeguarding the interests of the Iranian people, would be valuable to Iran.”

In the PIAC reactivation negotiations, the Iranian nation has demanded the immediate repeal of the unilateral restrictive measures of the US and other Western countries against its economy and finances, among other issues. Washington withdrew from PIAC unilaterally in 2018, during the presidential administration of Donald Trump.

Days ago, the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, acknowledged that his country focused on supporting riots against the Persian country instead of paving the way to reactivate the PIAC.

Amir Abdolahian traveled to Serbia at the official invitation of Foreign Minister Dacic. During the meeting they held this Sunday, they exchanged views on bilateral and international issues, and ratified that both nations have the potential to expand their cooperation in numerous sectors.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



