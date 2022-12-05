Group from Puebla expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Puebla Group, made up of political leaders from Latin America, expressed this Sunday its solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom and criticized Israel’s violations of international law.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN condemns murder of Palestinian youth in West Bank

In a statement, the political dialogue mechanism recalled that November 29 marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a date that the United Nations has chosen as a symbol of international solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In this context, the Puebla Group stressed that it reaffirms its active position “against Israeli violations of international law and expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.”

�� Declaration of the Puebla Group within the framework of international solidarity with the Palestinian People

The fight against racism and discrimination is a fight for all peoples and apartheid should have no place in the 21st century.

— Puebla Group (@ProgresaLatam)

December 4, 2022

He asserted that the fight against racism and discrimination is a fight for all peoples and that apartheid should have no place in the 21st century.

He mentioned that what the Palestinian people are facing is not just a military occupation, but a colonial apartheid regime.

“We reiterate our commitment to this growing international consensus and we join this global movement against apartheid, rejecting the ties of international complicity with this inhuman situation,” he said.

He stressed that “the State of Israel imposes a brutal and illegal system of institutionalized racial discrimination against the entire Palestinian people, which includes the more than 5 million Palestinian refugees, those in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank under occupation. military, and even with those who are Israeli citizens.”

The Puebla Group called on the parliaments and governments of the region to support the Palestinian anti-apartheid movement, demanding that the United Nations reactivate its mechanisms to fight this crime.

He called for governments and multilateral organizations to impose specific sanctions on the State of Israel, including a military embargo and the suspension of agreements and privileges granted.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report