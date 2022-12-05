6.7 magnitude tremor shakes Samoan island, South Pacific | News

World

6.7 magnitude tremor shakes Samoan island, South Pacific

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 was registered this Monday in the waters of the island of Samoa, in the South Pacific, which caused the activation of a tsunami warning, which was later lifted.

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits West Java, Indonesia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) indicated that the quake occurred at 08:24 local time (19:24 GMT on Sunday), with a depth of 36 kilometers and with an epicenter located 108 kilometers northeast of Hihifo, Tonga.

After the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, which, however, was lifted shortly after because it did not detect any threat from the earthquake.

Moderate tremor in Samoa���� and Tonga����
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:24:19 am on December 5, local time (2:24 pm on 5/12, Peruvian time), with the epicenter located 108 km northeast of Hihifo, Tonga�� ��. Depth: 36 km. Data: USGS/GA
It does not generate tsunami. pic.twitter.com/0pS5RODhXV

— ASISMET (@Asismet_IF)
December 4, 2022

Local media indicated that the earthquake did not leave victims or material damage.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

