They carry out a new caravan to demand the end of the US blockade against Cuba | News

They carry out a new caravan to demand the end of the US blockade against Cuba

Dozens of Cubans carried out a new caravan this Sunday in various cities of the United States (USA) and Canada to demand that the Government of Washington end the blockade that it has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

The organization Puentes de Amor, which called for the activity, published on its Twitter social network account that “once again diverse Cubans and Americans paraded this Sunday in Miami asking for an end to the blockade on Cuba. This train of love does not stop anyone.

The coordinator of Bridges of Love, Carlos Lazo, stated in a video that, “as always, the haters are trying to create incidents against the Cuban family, but we are not going to stop and we are going to do more and more.”

The participants first sang the Cuban national anthem and then proceeded to drive through the central avenues of Miami, in the state of Florida.

Roberto Yis, another member of Puentes de Amor, rejected the provocations of a group of people and expressed: “we want peace and love between the peoples of Cuba and the United States (…) “we are on the side of those who found and build ”.

Lazo said that only “a small group of bad sons opposes the lifting of the blockade,” but the majority demands the cessation of sanctions and respect for Cuba’s national sovereignty.

Cubans residing in New York City joined this Sunday activity, where they chanted slogans such as “Better without blockade.”

Similarly, Cubans residing in the Canadian city of Montreal held a demonstration to advocate for a Cuba without a blockade.

Lazo stressed that they have been promoting these caravans for more than two years to request the lifting of the “cruel blockade.”

