World

A monument to a Soviet soldier was demolished in the Lviv region

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The monument to the Soviet soldier-liberator was demolished in the village of Romaniv, Lviv region in Ukraine, Ilya Kiva, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada who was deprived of his mandate, said on Sunday.
“Residents of the Lviv region, who today call themselves Ukrainians, continue to demolish monuments to the Soviet liberator soldier. The names of the soldiers involved in the liberation of the settlement are written on the monument,” Kiva wrote on his Telegram channel, posting the corresponding video.
December 1, 14:15Special military operation in Ukraine

Monument to Ostrovsky dismantled in Khmelnitsky region

The footage shows how a winch cable from a truck was attached to the sculpture, with its help the driver of the car filled up the sculpture, which collapsed as a result of hitting the ground. Those present film what is happening on video, shout and applaud.
The war with monuments began in Ukraine after the 2014 coup d’etat, when a law on decommunization was adopted. It involves the dismantling of memorials, as well as the renaming of topographic objects associated with Soviet history. Now the Ukrainian authorities are already “fighting” with everything Russian.
November 25, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

It is impossible to stop the self-destruction of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Blinken spoke about an alternative to recognizing Russia as a “sponsor of terrorism”

14 mins ago

Spiegel: Scholz is trying to figure out Putin by reading books about him

48 mins ago

Nigerian police report militants attacking a mosque in the north of the country

1 hour ago

State Duma speaker Volodin will hold a meeting of the CSTO PA in Moscow

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.