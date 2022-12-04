A monument to a Soviet soldier was demolished in the Lviv region

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The monument to the Soviet soldier-liberator was demolished in the village of Romaniv, Lviv region in Ukraine, Ilya Kiva, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada who was deprived of his mandate, said on Sunday.

“Residents of the Lviv region, who today call themselves Ukrainians, continue to demolish monuments to the Soviet liberator soldier. The names of the soldiers involved in the liberation of the settlement are written on the monument,” Kiva wrote on his Telegram channel, posting the corresponding video.

The footage shows how a winch cable from a truck was attached to the sculpture, with its help the driver of the car filled up the sculpture, which collapsed as a result of hitting the ground. Those present film what is happening on video, shout and applaud.

The war with monuments began in Ukraine after the 2014 coup d’etat, when a law on decommunization was adopted. It involves the dismantling of memorials, as well as the renaming of topographic objects associated with Soviet history. Now the Ukrainian authorities are already “fighting” with everything Russian.