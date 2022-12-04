World

Nigerian police report militants attacking a mosque in the north of the country

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Terrorists attacked a mosque in northern Nigeria’s Katsina state, kidnapping more than a dozen people and shooting an imam, according to local newspaper Punch.
According to the publication, the militants abducted 19 people from the mosque during prayers on Saturday evening, but later six of them were released. In addition, they wounded the imam and one believer.
October 11, 10:10 am

Hundreds of extremists broke into Al-Aqsa mosque, media reported

“It is true that there was an attack. Terrorists broke into the mosque in Maigamji while people were praying. They shot and wounded the imam and another person. These people are now being treated in the hospital. The terrorists also kidnapped several believers,” the police spokesman said. state.
According to Reuters, citing sources, 12 people were killed in the attack, including the imam of the mosque.
December 2, 14:23

Explosion at mosque in Kabul, source says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
