State Duma speaker Volodin will hold a meeting of the CSTO PA in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday will hold a joint meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the XV plenary meeting of the CSTO PA.

“On Monday, December 5, a joint meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the XV plenary meeting of the CSTO PA will be held in the Column Hall of the House of Unions,” the State Duma press service said.

The agenda of the meeting is expected to consider draft model recommendations for improving the national legislation of the CSTO member states to block the channels of penetration of international terrorism, to improve legislation in the field of ensuring the protection of electoral processes and sovereignty in the CSTO member states and a number of other draft legislative acts.

The report notes that on Sunday, the speaker of the State Duma held a meeting with the heads of delegations of the Parliamentary Assembly, who arrived in Moscow, at which the speakers discussed the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

Earlier, on November 14, the speaker of the State Duma held a meeting to prepare the plenary session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA).

On Monday, June 6, Volodin also held a meeting of the CSTO PA Council in Yerevan. As part of the meeting of the CSTO PA Council, meetings were scheduled with the chairmen of the parliaments of the member states of the organization. The Speaker of the State Duma held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, at the meeting the politicians discussed the convergence of the legislations of the countries that are members of the CSTO.

The CSTO PA is a body of inter-parliamentary cooperation. Since November 2016, the speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has been the chairman of the CSTO PA.

The members of the CSTO PA are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, the lower house of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, the National Assembly of Serbia have observer status.