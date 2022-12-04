World

Ukrainian media reported an explosion in a high-rise building in Kyiv

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. An explosion occurred in a multi-storey building on the left bank of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN reports.
“On Tsvetaeva Street (Troeschina – a residential area located on the left bank of the capital of Ukraine – ed.) An explosion occurred in a high-rise building,” the publication said in the Telegram channel.
It is noted that in some apartments windows flew out, a fire started. First, the generator exploded. Rescuers are on the scene.
November 24, 23:02Special military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in Kyiv-controlled Zaporozhye

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

