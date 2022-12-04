Tehran supports Minsk’s intention to join the SCO

“The SCO is a very important player in the economy, in politics, and in the field of security in our region. Countries such as China, India, Russia, Iran, Pakistan can resist the collective West in all directions. We know that Belarus has begun the accession procedure to this organization, and we, of course, support it. We are friendly countries and must use these opportunities to resist Europe and America,” the diplomat said on the air of the ONT TV channel on Sunday.

The ambassador stressed the need for Minsk and Tehran to support each other in the international arena and fight against sanctions and other discriminatory steps of the West. He recalled that Iran has been under sanctions for more than 40 years, and, of course, this is a serious test for the Iranian people. “But it was during this period that we became much stronger, we were able to achieve excellent results in nuclear energy, nanotechnology, stem cell research and even space,” said Said Yari.