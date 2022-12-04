Germany should not interfere in the affairs of other countries, said the head of the AfD party

BERLIN, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Germany should not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, says Tino Krupalla, co-chairman of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, commenting on the criticism of the German authorities against Iran.

“The Iranian people should decide for themselves which government they want to live with. Germany should not support regime change. A correct foreign policy is aimed at ensuring that we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but maintain good relations with all governments,” Krupalla said. in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

According to the Bundestag deputy, Germany should not impose its values ​​on others by force. “People in other countries should decide for themselves how they want to live. This is what I call respect,” the politician explained.

Answering a question about the supply of gas from Iran to Germany, despite the disagreement of the German authorities with the policy of the Iranian government towards its population, Krupalla noted that representatives of the AfD represent a foreign policy focused on the interests of their own country.

“If we want to compensate for the lack of Russian gas, we need all suppliers. To be as independent as possible, we will also have to buy gas from Iran. Germany should negotiate with Iran for such supplies,” Krupalla added.