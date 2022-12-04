Netanyahu criticizes Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Kanye West

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who in November received a mandate to form a new Israeli cabinet, criticized former US leader Donald Trump’s lunch with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who had previously been criticized for anti-Semitism.

Netanyahu said in an interview with the US television channel NBC News that Trump had previously done “wonderful things” for Israel – for example, he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the country, and also recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. According to Netanyahu, he remains grateful to the former US leader.

“As far as Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it’s not just unacceptable, it’s just wrong. And I hope he (Trump) finds a way to stay away from it and condemn it,” Netanyahu said.

Trump had previously come under fire after dining at his Mar-a-Lago residence in November with anti-Semite and white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, who also made anti-Semitic statements.