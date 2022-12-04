BERLIN, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Whether individual soldiers committed war crimes in Ukraine should be investigated by an independent body, said Tino Krupalla, co-chairman of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“It is necessary to investigate whether individual soldiers committed war crimes. This applies to both sides. Do, for example, photos from Bucha represent real war crimes? And if so, who committed them? This is still not clear,” Krupalla said in a statement. interview with the German newspaper Welt.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all photographs and video materials published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the “crimes” of the Russian military in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are “another provocation.” As noted in the military department, during the time this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions.

In response to a remark by the journalist of the publication about the presence of testimonies of witnesses, Krupalla noted that “this should be investigated by a neutral body.” “The United Nations should look into this after the war is hopefully over soon,” Krupalla added.

Commenting on the proposal of the EU Commission to create a special court to investigate Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for a UN special tribunal, the deputy noted that everything would depend on the terms of the peace agreement. “We should focus on peace and not talk about the post-war system now,” Krupalla said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed 10 captured Russian servicemen. A video showing the Ukrainian military shooting down Russians who have surrendered and are lying on the ground appeared on the Internet on November 18. According to the chairman of the HRC Valery Fadeev, this happened in the village of Makeevka in the LPR. The head of the HRC called this incident a demonstrative defiant crime and said that he would demand an international investigation. The HRC video will be sent to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, Amnesty International, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other organizations.