Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed 10 captured Russian servicemen. A video showing the Ukrainian military shooting down Russians who have surrendered and are lying on the ground appeared on the Internet on November 18. According to the chairman of the HRC Valery Fadeev, this happened in the village of Makeevka in the LPR. The head of the HRC called this incident a demonstrative defiant crime and said that he would demand an international investigation. The HRC video will be sent to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, Amnesty International, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other organizations.