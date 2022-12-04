Electric transport will not work in the Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5

“In connection with the work to stabilize the country’s energy system, on December 5, 2022, traction substations that feed the rolling stock of urban electric transport from Oblenergo will remain offline. The operation of all trolleybus and tram routes of the city has been suspended,” the department said in a Telegram channel.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country, from Kharkov and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk. Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. Volodymyr Zelensky on November 1 said that about 40% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine was damaged, which led to massive power outages.